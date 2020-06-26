A 24-year-old Sedro Wooley man is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail after the Washington State Patrol said he led officers on a high-speed chase in April.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy was called to a home in the 800 block of Pioneer Place around 12:30 a.m. April 29 for a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway, according to a probable cause affidavit. The Cadillac Escalade matched the description of one that state wildlife officers had earlier chased.
The deputy spotted the Escalade heading east on Summitview Avenue, and the vehicle sped off when the deputy turned on his emergency lights, according to the affidavit.
The chase across Yakima reached speeds of 90 mph, and at one point the Escalade swerved toward a State Patrol trooper’s vehicle on the shoulder of the road, the affidavit said. Another a trooper attempted to force the Escalade into a spin, the affidavit said.
The maneuver spun the Escalade 180 degrees and sheared off a rear tire, but the driver continued driving west on Washington Avenue, reaching speeds of 80 mph and leaving a trail of sparks from the damaged wheel, the affidavit said.
The chase ended on North 16th Avenue near U.S. Highway 12, when the Escalade went through a gate at the park-and-ride and down an embankment, the affidavit said. When troopers pulled the man out of the Escalade, he was unresponsive until given a dose of Narcan, which counteracts the effects of opiates, the affidavit said.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson ordered the man held on suspicion of eluding, first-degree assault, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.