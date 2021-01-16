A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction and robbery of a woman in late December.
Amanda Luisa Clark, 43, was booked into the Yakima County jail Friday evening after being arrested on a warrant charging her with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
She and another woman, 31-year-old Anne Marie Helme, are accused of abducting a woman in Yakima, stealing her cellphone, cutting her hand and leaving her tied up on an empty stretch of road south of Wapato on Dec. 29, according to court documents.
The woman was able to flag down a passing motorist, who called deputies, according to court documents.
Helme was arrested Wednesday on the same charges as Clark and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Helme and Clark confronted the woman in Yakima on Dec. 28, she told investigators, and the pair demanded that she stop her girlfriend from reporting that she was raped by an acquaintance of Helme and Clark, court documents said. During the incident, Helme and Clark took her cellphone, struck her in the head with the side of a pistol and drove her around town in search of the woman’s girlfriend, court documents said.
When they could not find the woman’s girlfriend, Helme and Clark drove the woman to the Lower Valley, ordering her to cut her own hair with a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit. At that point, the woman stabbed Helme in an unsuccessful escape attempt, but during the fight over the knife Helme slashed the woman’s hand, the affidavit said.
Clark, the woman told detectives, threatened to shoot her, and the pair left her near Winaway and North Track roads with her ankles tied, the affidavit said. The women drove off, dragging the woman for a short distance before the rope broke, the affidavit said.
In the warrant, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock set bail at $200,000. Clark is expected to make a preliminary appearance in court Tuesday.
Court records show that Clark was out on pretrial release on a 2020 charge of methamphetamine possession at the time of the incident. She has 19 prior felony convictions, including methamphetamine possession escape from federal detention, forgery, second-degree assault and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.