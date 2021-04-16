A 21-year-old Yakima man will go on trial again next week for a 2018 stabbing death.
Jury selection in Anthony Gregory Mallory’s trial will begin Monday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Mallory is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa in August 2018.
Mallory was first tried on the charge in February, but the trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct March 9. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock said in court documents that a juror had visited the crime scene in disregard of court orders and told other jurors what he or she observed.
Jurors are instructed to not conduct their own investigations and to only rely on information presented during trial.
Prosecutors and Mallory’s attorney both say Mallory stabbed Ochoa, 55, in the neck in front of a house in the 1100 block of MacLaren Street on Aug. 21, 2018, while Ochoa was looking for a trailer he had lent to a family that was being evicted.
But prosecutors say Mallory attacked Ochoa, who was filling out cards with his phone number, without provocation.
Mallory testified in court at his first trial that he stabbed Ochoa in self-defense, saying that Ochoa had first used an obscenity when asking him about the trailer, and then moving toward him and saying “Do you want me to threaten you some more?” when Mallory objected to Ochoa’s foul language.
Ochoa was first taken to Astria Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died three days later. An autopsy found that Ochoa died from a 2-inch-deep stab wound that partially cut one of the arteries that supplies blood to the brain.