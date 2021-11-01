The second suspect in Thursday’s homicide — 16-year-old Luis Daniel Valencia — has turned himself in, according to the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police obtained a warrant charging him with second-degree murder with a firearms enhancement in the shooting death of Sebastian Suarez, 18.
Suarez was driving with his girlfriend when he was shot at the intersection of 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. He was shot multiple times outside his car after exchanging words with the suspects. He died at the scene, police said.
On Friday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy believed to have been involved on suspicion of second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released.
