YAKIMA, Wash. — The second of six at-large jail escapees has been captured.
Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of South Ninth Avenue, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Serrano was one of 14 people who broke out of the Yakima County jail Monday evening. Of the 14, eight were apprehended within 15 minutes, while Tyrone Mulvaney and Serrano were arrested Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Gavin Duffy, chief deputy marshal for Eastern Washington, said there were other arrests last night, but he was not able to immediately provide names at that time.
Anyone who has information on the fugitives is asked to call the US Marshal’s Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500. Tips may also be shared with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
Mulvaney and Serrano are expected to make preliminary appearances in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday on escape charges.
