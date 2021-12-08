Investigators are continuing to look for clues in the disappearance of a Sunnyside woman whose car was found this summer near a Yakima lake.
Since August, divers, drones and dogs have been employed in the search for Jennifer Caridad. Now, detectives are waiting on lab technicians at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab to test possible evidence.
Sunnyside police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said there is no estimated time when the lab results will be ready, and there are no new developments in the search.
Caridad, 24, was last seen Aug. 8, a day before an SUV belonging to her family was found at Berglund Lake, where Yakima police said her boyfriend, Aurelio Escobar, shot and carjacked another man.
Yakima police said there were possible bloodstains in the SUV’s back seat, as well as on a tarp they found near the lake. Investigators also found clothing like Caridad’s.
Yakima County sheriff’s searchers and a dive team scoured the lake and its shoreline and failed to turn up any sign of her. Bailey earlier said Sunnyside police also used drones and search dogs to check other potential sites, but were not able to find anything.
Caridad had been in a relationship with Escobar for eight months, her brother, Luis Vargas, said in an earlier interview. While Caridad never said there was a problem in the relationship, Vargas said he could hear them yelling, suggesting there was trouble.
After the Berglund Lake incident, Escobar tried to carjack people in Wapato and Toppenish before switching vehicles in Goldendale, Yakima and Toppenish police said.
Escobar, whom police described as a Norteño gang member, carjacked several vehicles in Oregon before he was wounded in a shootout with police and sheriff’s deputies near Medford.
He is awaiting trial in Oregon on three charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and unlawful firearms possession.
In Yakima County, he is facing first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession charges in the Berglund Lake incident.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200, Sunnyside police at 509-836-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
