A Saturday shooting in Toppenish left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.
Toppenish Police arrived in the 10th block of E. Toppenish Avenue around 9:05 p.m. Saturday to investigate a call about a gunshot victim.
On the sidewalk, they found a 29-year-old man, wearing black clothing, a black beanie, and a black-and-white face covering, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, back, and pelvic area.
The victim told police he had been walking down the sidewalk when a Hispanic man approached, shot him, then fled on foot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Details about his condition and the shooting were not available Sunday.
In a news release, Tim Bardwell, the Toppenish Police Department’s interim police chief, said the shooting is under investigation.
Bardwell encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.