Yakima attorney Sonia Rodriguez True has opened yet another door of opportunity for Latinos in the county.
After roughly 20 years serving as a local attorney, she has been named the next commissioner of the Yakima County Superior Court, making her the first Latino to take the position, according to court officials.
She was one of 11 candidates for the position.
Since establishing her own law firm in Yakima in 2000, she has represented some of the community’s most vulnerable populations in court, specializing in family and juvenile cases. She’s also served on many community boards, becoming the first Latino on the Yakima City Council, as well as starting a nonprofit organization to curb local gang involvement.
Taking on her Superior Court role in the new year, Rodriguez True will be entering a new era in her career, deciding court cases rather than arguing them.
As court commissioner, she will be able to hear any case that a judge can, with the exception of a jury trial, said Superior Court Judge David Elofson, who has worked with her in the court system as she served as an attorney.
“She’ll have full authority to make all judicial decisions,” said Elofson, adding that she was likely to be assigned to family law cases, one of her specialties. “She brings a wealth of expertise to the table.”
Early life
The granddaughter of farmworkers in the orange fields of California, Rodriguez True was born to a single mother living in East Los Angeles. They eventually moved to Washington, where Rodriguez True was raised west of the Cascades.
They lived in poverty, but her mother instilled in her the value of education, which was “the great equalizer” — an avenue for a better future.
During her childhood, Rodriguez True witnessed dysfunction ranging from domestic violence to drug abuse and gang activity, she said. For a time, her mother dated a gang member, which led to havoc in their lives, she said. But with an education, they both were able to move on.
In Washington, her mother enrolled Rodriguez True in a private girls school, the Annie Wright Schools, in Tacoma. Her mom began working as a secretary in a downtown Seattle law firm, which became a pivotal step for both her and her daughter. While Rodriguez True was finishing high school, her mom was getting a bachelor’s degree. Then, she put herself through law school at the University of Washington while Rodriguez True was in college.
In 2000, five years after her mother, Rodriguez True also graduated from the UW law program.
Becoming established in Yakima
While her mom had established a name for herself as an attorney in Seattle, Rodriguez True had other plans.
“Because in the Latino world, lawyers are few and far between ... I was associated with being her daughter,” she explained. “I wanted to have my own identity out here as a lawyer, and come to a community that had some serious needs: poverty, equality and justice issues for Latinos and Native Americans. That really drove me to want to work in this area as a lawyer.”
In 2001, she opened her own law firm in Yakima. She has since become a respected family and juvenile court lawyer, appearing in court once a week, conservatively, for nearly 20 years. She has worked with some of the community’s most vulnerable populations, has likely represented thousands of individuals, and has appeared before every judge currently on the county’s bench, she said. All have served as mentors and role models, she said.
Rodriguez True has also been previously trained as a pro tem judicial officer for the Superior Court, giving her experience in the role she’ll soon fill.
She is known as a tireless attorney with a firm understanding of the law, said Judge Elofson. While some attorneys might lose energy on 10 of their 100 cases, she does not, he said.
“She is energetic and she works hard on every single case for every single client,” he said. “She argues all of them aggressively. … She knows the law and she knows it very well. She knows it well enough to be able to sit and help other people understand it.”
Her reputation precedes her, with Gov. Jay Inslee considering her as one of four candidates to fill the Superior Court seat of the late Yakima Judge Michael McCarthy earlier this year. Ultimately, Inslee appointed Judge Elisabeth Tutsch.
Community reach
Rodriguez True has also been heavily involved in shaping the community outside of court, and is seen as a trailblazer for those in the Latino community.
In 2008, she was appointed to serve on the Yakima City Council, becoming the first Latino to do so. While she lost a close election to retain the seat in 2009, she served as a mentor to others who would later serve.
Dulce Gutiérrez, who was elected to the council in 2015, said Rodriguez True helped guide her and others in the Latino community.
“She has always made time to be helpful, to offer advice and really help develop people around her into being leaders themselves, and I feel like I’m one of those people,” Gutiérrez said.
In her short City Council role, Rodriguez True helped launch the city of Yakima Gang Free Initiative, Gutiérrez said.
She and her husband also founded In This Together, a gang prevention nonprofit. Rodriguez True said this was something she was motivated to get involved with partially due to what she witnessed growing up.
“Gang members are just manifestations of a lot of trauma that’s happening in their own lives,” she said. Both through representing people as an attorney and through the nonprofit, she said she has witnessed incredible stories of people turning their lives around. “That’s something I’ve really wanted to be a part of, is working on that challenge in our community for a long time.”
Rodriguez True has also helped lead and shape the community as a board member for Virginia Mason Memorial hospital; the Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association; and United Way of Central Washington, where she has served as the first Latina board president.
“I love being involved in the community and I’ve loved being involved in all of those roles. I feel like I’ve been able to impact and make a difference in all of those roles,” she said.
In recent years, she and her husband, Patrick A. True, combined practices. While she steps away from her role as an attorney at the end of January to become commissioner, he’ll continue their work. She’ll also step down from her board roles and In This Together.
But that experience is one of the valuable things Rodriguez True brings to the Superior Court, said Judge Elofson.
“Her reach into the community has been tremendous,” he said, adding that many local organizations that she has volunteered with or provided voluntary attorney services for would not be where they are without her help.
Changes over time
Over the years, Rodriguez True said she has seen the local justice system evolve. As a young attorney, she said the system was often punitive, weighing in favor of the state. She recalled one instance in which a parent caught driving without a license was to have their children taken away. Today, she said, there is a more therapeutic approach, with the justice system partnering with families to resolve issues when possible.
While she’s worked on substantial cases over the years, Rodriguez True said the most important accomplishment in her career thus far has been making justice accessible to the community’s most vulnerable populations and transforming the way they view the justice system.
“A lot of the people I’ve worked with over the years, their view of the law is very negative ... people going to jail, or police involvement, or someone’s been mistreated by the justice system in some way, shape or form,” she said. “So actually having it work in a positive way and turning it into a positive movement in the most vulnerable people’s lives — that’s just what I love about it.”
But she said there is still progress to be made in access to justice, as well as making people feel they have a fair experience in court. Part of that is the sheer volume of cases that judges are working to get through, which is in the thousands. She said she is prepared to help tackle to load.
“I definitely will be someone who is very well prepared, having read everything, very knowledgeable of the law that applies to every situation, making very reasoned and fair decisions,” she said.
Rodriguez True said she sees her court commissioner position as a stepping stone to becoming a judge one day. She hopes to serve as a mentor to Latino lawyers who might fill a future vacancy in the court — and a role model to young Latinos, showing that education can change lives.
She said her appointment as court commissioner position is an honor.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity, because I want our entire community to benefit from what I’ve been able to achieve,” Rodriguez True said. “I think when we have our community represented on the bench, it makes the system better. It instills trust. It instills confidence.”