Yakima County Superior Court is seeing a leadership change after six years.
Judge Richard Bartheld recently became the court’s presiding judge, replacing Judge David Elofson, who had the position since 2014. Judge Kevin Naught is the court’s assistant presiding judge.
Bartheld, who was Elofson’s assistant presiding judge, comes in as the court is dealing with the challenges of administering justice while taking measures to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in the courthouse, such as hearings conducted through videoconferencing.
“I look at it as an exciting time,” Bartheld said. “When I started the practice of law, we didn’t have computers. To engage with this technology is exciting.
The presiding judge is responsible for managing the court’s resources and administration, as well as developing long-term policies. The presiding judge, who is elected by the other judges to two-year terms that can be renewed, also serves as the court’s representative to the other branches of government.
Yakima County’s Superior Court handles more than 6,000 cases a year, counting criminal and civil cases. Unlike larger courts that have criminal and civil divisions, Yakima County’s judges handle both cases.
But Bartheld said Yakima County’s judges are quick to pitch in when one of them has a question about a legal issue, providing their wisdom and experience.
One of the court’s major concerns is working within the constraints of its budget, particularly when the Legislature requires more from the courts but without funding to do it.
For example, a recent state law on limited guardianships, where a guardian is appointed for a person who is incapacitated, requires the courts to provide attorneys for parents or older children who are deemed indigent. It’s an expense that Bartheld said could cost the court several hundred thousand dollars — money that’s not coming from Olympia.
Bartheld said the court is examining cases that would fall under the rule to get an idea of the scope, but said it will be a challenge for the county to stretch the budget.
“I hope as a presiding judge to have an opportunity to address legislators in Olympia, and I hope to show them the impact (unfunded mandates have),” Bartheld said.
Bartheld said the court will work with prosecutors and police agencies to show the public the necessity for the three-tenths of 1% sales tax that supports law enforcement in the county. The tax is set to expire in 2022 unless voters agree to continue it for another six years.
The coronavirus has also led to changes in how the courts operate. Many hearings are conducted via Zoom, while the court had to take steps to conduct in-person jury trials while maintaining social distancing.
Among the changes are using the public gallery in the courtroom for the jurors, Bartheld said, while one of the courthouse’s six courtrooms has been turned into a jury room to allow jurors to deliberate while keeping at least 6 feet apart.
And he said the court is looking at allowing people to sign court papers electronically.
Elofson, who has known Bartheld since 1985, said he is confident that Bartheld will do well meeting the challenges as presiding judge. He said Bartheld brings a sharp intellect as well as diplomatic skills to the job.
“I think people trust him,” Elofson said. “He has a career that allows people who fought with him to trust him.”
Bartheld, Elofson said, is also someone who takes a “holistic” view of the justice system, not just looking at the courts, but how to interact with mental health providers, police agencies, corrections, as well as considers what can be done for people when they come out of the system after serving their sentences.
Bartheld said he and Elofson once took a tour of the state penitentiary in Walla Walla to get a better understanding of the substance-abuse treatment and other programs offered at the prison.
In 2016, Bartheld led the effort to implement the court’s pretrial release program, which was designed to allow low-risk defendants to be released on their own recognizance.
“That is the hardest decision I have to make on people, whether to release,” Bartheld said. But he said releasing some defendants is beneficial, as it allows them to maintain family ties, keep jobs and have access to services such as substance-abuse treatment that would not be possible if they were in jail.
Bartheld, a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law, was appointed to the bench in 2012 by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire, replacing Judge James Lust. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was a lawyer with the firm of Dauber, Bartheld and Schwartz.