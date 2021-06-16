Members of the soccer community plan to announce a reward for tips leading to an arrest in the June 10 shooting death of Oscar Ricardo Hondal-Lopez on Cornell Avenue.
There will be a Friday news conference at 11:30 a.m. at 207 S. Spruce St., across from the Yakima Police Department.
"The community members plan on staying on top of this until the killers are caught," organizers said in a news release.
Hondal-Lopez, 30, was a local soccer player. He and his 26-year-old wife, Patricia Leija, were victims of a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of Cornell Ave.
They were looking for a house listed for sale when a car occupied by gang members began harassing them, according to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.
Hondal-Lopez sped away but was chased by the assailants, who fired multiple shots into his car.
A bullet struck Hondal-Lopez in the neck and he died at the scene. Leija suffered a gunshot to her hip and was treated and released from a local hospital.
Neither of them had any gang ties, Murray said.
Hondal-Lopez — a mechanic at Roy Farms in Moxee — leaves behind his wife and two daughters, 10 and 6. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.