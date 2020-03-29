Monday’s breakout from the Yakima County jail began with an inmate refusing to go back to his bed, leading to a riot.
Reports filed by county Department of Corrections officers in court state that an inmate incited others in the 57-man housing unit in the North Front Street jail’s annex to throw furniture and other items at officers before breaking down a fire door and escaping.
While the riot was the initial catalyst, those who escaped later told investigators that fear of contracting COVID-19 in the jail was a motivating factor in their decisions to leave, Chief of Security Operations Jeremy Welch said.
Corrections officials are still investigating the riot and breakout and will determine if additional inmates will face disciplinary actions or charges for their roles, Welch said.
He commended the four officers who initially retreated under cover of pepper spray when the inmates became violent.
“They stopped it from being a whole lot worse,” Welch said of the officers, who monitored the situation while awaiting reinforcements.
According to the reports, the incident began around 7:05 p.m. as the four officers were counting the inmates in the annex housing unit. For the count, officers check each inmate’s wristband and confirm they are still in custody.
During the check, an officer noticed that Neftali Serrano, one of the escapees, had moved his bedding and possessions from his assigned upper bunk bed to the one below, according to the report. Serrano became belligerent when the officer asked him to move back to his assigned bed, accusing the officer of treating him “like a kid” and disrespecting him, the reports said.
Serrano continued to argue as the officer tried to defuse the situation, the reports said. When the officer went to remove Serrano from the unit to deal with his disobedience, Serrano began to incite his fellow inmates to fight the officers, the report said.
As the officers backed out, the inmates began pushing tables toward them and throwing various objects, including a chair, at the officers, the reports said. The officers used pepper spray to hold back the inmates as they retreated from the unit and called for reinforcements, according to the officers’ reports.
While waiting for additional officers and pepper-spray “foggers” to arrive and retake the unit, the officers saw the inmates pushing tables against the unit’s hallway door, as well as doors connecting the housing unit to other units, the report said.
Then, the inmates took a table and used it as a battering ram against the fire exit door, the report said, forcing it open around 7:10 p.m., just as officers forced their way into the unit and used pepper spray to stop inmates who refused orders to get on the floor, the report said.
Fourteen inmates were able to get out and over the fence, with eight of them apprehended within 15 minutes of the breakout, the report said. The remaining six were rounded up over the course of the week, with the last one arrested Friday in Wapato.
All but two of the 14 are facing escape charges in Yakima County Superior Court. Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval and Ruben Trey Salinas III are expected to be charged in U.S. District Court because they were federal inmates.
While the report does not mention coronavirus as a trigger, Welch said that investigators who questioned escapees later said some of them said they ran because of concerns about the virus.
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the jail, officials said. Four inmates with possible symptoms tested negative for the disease. The jail placed inmates into quarantine while awaiting test results. Officials check inmates for fevers, coughing or other symptoms at booking.
As for the other inmates in the unit, Welch said investigators are still determining who was involved in the riot, noting that some inmates stayed on their bunks during the incident. When the participants are identified, they will face disciplinary action, Welch said.
The breakout was the largest in the jail’s history. In 2005, nine maximum-security inmates punched a hole in the jail’s roof during dinner and escaped.