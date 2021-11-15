Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Wapato robbery suspect Monday, thanks to the public’s help.
The suspect was wanted in connection with a Sunday night robbery at the Roadrunner Deli at 705 W. First St. in Wapato.
A Wapato police officer was injured while trying to prevent the suspect from fleeing. The officer is OK and healing from his injuries, deputies said in a Facebook post.
Deputies made the call for help in a Facebook post early Monday and tips from the public led to his arrest, according to a Facebook post.
“Thank you to everyone who called Det. Reyna and who provided Crime Stoppers tips. The man has been identified, interviewed, and arrested,” deputies said in the Facebook post.
