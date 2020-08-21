PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser police are looking for a 20-year-old man who is accused of attacking a 42-year-old woman with a knife Friday in a dispute over a cat.
Benton County authorities have determined that there is probable cause to arrest Alberto Kuban in connection with the incident at the Prosser rest area, 47 miles east of Yakima off Interstate 82, according to Prosser police spokeswoman Jerrica Sparks.
Kuban is accused of cutting the woman’s neck with a knife during an argument over the custody of a cat, according to a police department news release. Kuban drove off in a black GMC Yukon, the release said.
The woman was treated at the scene for a superficial cut to her neck, according to the release.
Police ask anyone who sees Kuban to call authorities and not approach him, as he is considered armed.
