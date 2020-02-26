PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser police arrested a 12-year-old boy they say brought a gun to Housel Middle School Tuesday.
Police went to the Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon, where a student from the school said she saw the boy with a gun in his waistband at school earlier that day, according to a police department news release. After other witnesses corroborated the story, officers arrested the boy and recovered the gun, the release said.
Police said there was no evidence suggesting the boy was going to use the gun at school. He was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds and possessing a stolen firearm.