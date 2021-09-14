A Yakima man has been charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing on North First Street.
Prosecutors also filled lesser assault charges against Justin Allen Stone in Yakima County Superior Court last week in connection with the death of Richard Hayden McFarland.
Yakima police were called to the area of the Happy Time marijuana store, 1315 N. First St. shortly before midnight Sept. 4 for an assault. Officers found McFarland, 58, in the store’s parking lot with a stab wound to the left side of his chest, according to court documents.
McFarland was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later, according to court documents. McFarland’s death has been ruled a homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Stone, 20, was found nearby and identified by a witness as McFarland’s attacker. Security video showed Stone attacking McFarland in the middle of the street, and McFarland then retreating to the marijuana shop.
Police found a knife blade with blood on it in the street, court documents said.
At the time of the incident, Stone had been released on his own recognizance after being charged in Yakima County District Court with malicious mischief and violating a protection order. He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
McFarland’s death is the ninth homicide in the city this year and the 18th in Yakima County.
