Prosecutors have charged a 40-year-old Yakima man in connection with a 14-hour standoff.
Leon Dwight Searles Jr. was charged with first-degree assault earlier this week in Yakima County Superior Court after police say he fired a rifle at a Yakima police officer during the Nov. 21 standoff.
Police went to Searles’ home in the 1000 block of South Second Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Nov. 21 investigating a theft allegation. An employee at the Mead Avenue Safeway told police that Searles had stolen $150 worth of groceries, claiming he was the owner of the store, according to court documents.
When police approached Searles, he yelled at officers, claiming that he would only talk to the FBI, and that he would get his guns and shoot at officers, court documents said. A family member told officers that Searles had a 30.06 hunting rifle and a handgun in the house, but thought he wouldn’t be a threat because he couldn’t buy ammunition as a convicted felon, the documents said.
Searles has 10 prior felony convictions, according to court documents, including possessing explosives without a license, second-degree robbery, second-degree theft and illegal drug possession.
Officers took cover, donned body armor and tried to get Searles to come out and talk with a designated crisis responder, but he refused, the documents said, renewing his threats, court documents said.
YPD’s SWAT team was dispatched to the house and took up positions outside. At one point, a SWAT officer got out of an armored vehicle to fix a spotlight and a shot from the house landed in front of the vehicle, the documents said.
Another SWAT officer said gunfire came from the house as he and other officers tried to put chemical irritants inside to flush Searles out, the documents said. At one point, an armored vehicle was used to pull the front wall off the house, the documents said.
Searles surrendered at 6 a.m., the documents said, and officers found a rifle and revolver in the house, along with 10 bullet strikes from shots fired within the house.
Searles is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.