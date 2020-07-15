A Yakima man who was recorded on cellphone video being bit by a police dog while being arrested will not face felony charges.
Yakima County prosecutors recently filed in court that they would not be filing felony charges against Jose L. Zaragoza, 53, on the grounds that his actions did not rise to the level of a felony, and that his case was being referred to Yakima Municipal Court for possible misdemeanor charges.
Zaragoza was arrested July 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence, eluding, resisting arrest and obstructing a law-enforcement officer after a Washington State Patrol trooper saw him partially cross a lane of U.S. Highway 12 that evening, according to court documents.
Of the recommended charges, only eluding is a felony, while DUI and obstructing police are gross misdemeanors and resisting arrest is a misdemeanor charge.
During Zaragoza’s preliminary appearance, defense attorney Paul Kelley said that Zaragoza’s driving, based on court documents, did not appear to constitute eluding as he was not speeding excessively to get away from his pursuer.
When the trooper tried to stop him, Zaragoza got off the highway at North 40th Avenue and drove into the Fred Meyer parking lot, where the trooper said he saw Zaragoza driving 20 mph around the parking lot before suddenly stopping and getting out of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Zaragoza, the trooper wrote in his affidavit, refused orders to stop, prompting the trooper to wrestle him to the ground, On the ground, two bystanders assisted the trooper in holding him down as the trooper tried to handcuff him, according to the affidavit.
Yakima police officer Brad Althauser came to the scene and applied his police dog, Zorro, to Zaragoza’s leg in a “pain compliance” technique to get him to put his hands behind his back, the affidavit said.
Witnesses at the scene objected to the use of the dog, saying that Zaragoza could not understand commands that were not given in Spanish. A cellphone video of the arrest shows people yelling the officers’ commands in Spanish to Zaragoza, as well as pleading with Althauser not to use the dog.
But Yakima police Lt. Chad Stephens said the use of the dog was not excessive, as Althauser physically guided the dog to where to bite Zaragoza and had the dog release Zaragoza as soon as he was in handcuffs. Because of the bystanders assisting the trooper, police couldn’t use pepper spray or tasers in the situation, Stephen said.
He and the trooper’s report also said that Zaragoza was able to understand English.