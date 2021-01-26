Prosecutors are charging a 24-year-old Yakima man after police say he ran over a man at a West Valley park.
Dylan Jacob Thomas Brown was recently charged with first-degree assault in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Jan. 20 incident.
Yakima police went to West Valley Community Park, 1232 S. 80th Ave., around 11:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle. A 19-year-old man told police said he was run over by Brown, following an argument at the Taco Bell restaurant at 2230 S. 72nd Ave., according to court documents.
Witnesses said the confrontation began when the victim and his companions said they were unable to place an order at the restaurant’s drive-up window because of the loud music Brown was playing in his vehicle, court documents said. The victim confronted Brown and they argued, the affidavit said.
Security video from a nearby business showed Brown’s SUV following the victim’s vehicle out of the parking lot, according to the court documents.
At the park, Brown hit the victim with his SUV when the victim got out of his vehicle, a police affidavit said. He was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses identified Brown as the driver of the red SUV, and he was arrested at his home without incident.
Brown has prior convictions for eluding, second-degree assault, taking a motor vehicle without permission and multiple counts of violating a protective order.