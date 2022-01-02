A transient accused of attacking a Toppenish convenience store worker with a tomahawk and other weapons is charged with first-degree assault.
Wesley Warren Friedlander is also facing four weapons enhancements on the charge that could add at least eight years to any sentence if he is convicted, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court Dec. 29.
Toppenish police were called to the Topp Stop, 321 S. Elm St., at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26 on a report that a man had tried to stab one of the store’s workers. Police found the worker pinning Friedlander, 43, to the ground, according to a police affidavit.
The worker told officers that he had told Friedlander to stop panhandling around the gas pumps and leave when Friedlander took out a sliver-bladed tomahawk from a suitcase and swung it at the worker’s head, the affidavit said.
He told police that the blade almost hit him in the head, but he was able to disarm Friedlander and pushed him to the ground, the affidavit said. Friedlander then pulled out a knife with an 18-inch bade, a knife with a 12-inch serrated blade and a nunchaku, commonly known as nunchucks, from the suitcase and charged at the worker, the affidavit said, demanding the tomahawk back.
The worker told Friedlander he would give back the tomahawk only if Friedlander put down his other weapons, the affidavit said. When Friedlander did that, the worker wrestled Friedlander to the ground and held him until police arrived, the affidavit said.
Court records show Friedlander has prior convictions for fourth-degree assault, illegal drug possession and assault in violation of a protection order.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $10,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 10.
