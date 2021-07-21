Prosecutors filed charges against a 28-year-old transient, accusing him of stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint.
Marco Antonio Guzman was charged with first-degree robbery in the Monday incident, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian D. Aaron said Wednesday.
Yakima police say a man parked his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at his apartment in the 100 block of North Ninth Street around 1:10 a.m. Monday when Guzman came from behind him with a gun and ordered him not to move, according to a police affidavit.
Guzman was accompanied by two other men, one of whom also had a gun, the affidavit said. One of the men jumped in the truck’s driver’s seat while Guzman got in the passenger seat and the third man got in a gray van and they drove off, the affidavit said.
The Silverado was found in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. Police received a call about a second vehicle being stolen a few blocks away, the affidavit said. Officers found that vehicle around South Second Avenue and West Pine Street, the affidavit said, and Guzman was found nearby.
Guzman is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A documented Sureño gang member, Guzman has prior convictions for second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle, custodial assault, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and felony violation of a no-contact order.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.