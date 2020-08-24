A 41-year-old woman suspected of killing her husband will not be charged at this time, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic announced Monday.
Police found her 51-year-old husband in bed with a gunshot wound to his head at their home in the 1000 block of South 19th Avenue.
Police said the woman admitted to shooting her husband but provided contradictory statements as to what led to the Aug. 19 shooting.
The woman's bail was set at $25,000.
She was a victim of domestic violence and had a protection order against her husband at the time of the shooting, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said at a hearing last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
Brusic cited the couple’s history and other factors in a news release announcing his decision not to seek charges at this time.
“After a full and fair consideration of all the current facts and analysis of their relationship as well as the familial history, it is clear that the decedent's volatility would lead a reasonable juror to conclude that (his wife) acted in self-defense,” Brusic said in the release.
