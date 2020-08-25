A 31-year-old Wapato man accused of shooting one man to death and seriously injuring another at his home will not be charged with a crime at this time, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said Tuesday evening.
The suspect allegedly shot the men when while one was assaulting his wife and the other had charged at him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“After a full and fair consideration of all the facts and evidence known as of today, it is my belief that the state of Washington would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the absence of self-defense and/or defense of others undertaken by (the suspect),” Brusic said in a news release.
The shooting occurred about 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Seventh Street in Wapato.
The suspect came home from work and found three men with his wife. She invited them over earlier for drinks, but one of the men became belligerent, the affidavit said.
The suspect told them to leave. When they refused, he retrieved a gun from his home. He returned to find his wife on the ground with two of the men standing over her, the affidavit said.
A witness said they assaulted her, the affidavit said.
The suspect told police he put one man in a headlock and shot the other man, who charged at him while wielding a fence post. The suspect said he then shot the man he had in a headlock, the affidavit said.
The man in the headlock, 27-year-old Tadd Blodgett, died of a gunshot wound to his neck. The other man, his 21-year-old cousin, was critically wounded by gunfire.
“This factual scenario is very complicated, and I am limiting this recitation,” Brusic said. “More facts exist that I am not mentioning here. However, they all must be evaluated through the various criminal statutes that exist before charges are filed and pursued. Past relationships and behavior both before and on the day of question must be considered.”
Brusic said both the Sheriff's Office and prosecutors agree more investigation is needed.
"In this case, though this is an extremely difficult decision, I have determined that more information must be obtained to arrive at a possible charge or charges," he said.
Blodgett's death marked Yakima County's 26th homicide so far this year.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.