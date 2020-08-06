YAKIMA, Wash. — An off-duty Zillah police officer will not be charged with assaulting a Selah officer during a dispute over chalk art.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Thursday he would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Matt Steadman intended to hurt the Selah officer when he slammed the door on the officer’s vehicle July 25.
Steadman could have been charged with third-degree assault for striking the officer with the car door, Brusic said.
“It is not clear from the reports or from the video that Steadman realized Officer (Cory) Worrell was trying to exit his patrol vehicle,” Brusic wrote in a letter to Selah police Chief Rick Hayes. “It is a logical possibility that Steadman was merely attempting to shut the door and not trying to assault Worrell. Without further definitive evidence, no criminal charges involving intentional assault will be filed against (Steadman) involving this incident.”
In an incident recorded on several cellphone videos posted on social media, Steadman was seen confronting Gabriel Fabian and others as they were drawing chalk art in front of Fabian’s Lacey Avenue home. Steadman, who lives nearby and had earlier filed a police complaint about the chalk art in the street, is seen in the video confronting Fabian with an obscenity.
Brusic’s letter said that Steadman, a former Yakima County sheriff’s deputy, had called Worrell and told him people were in front of his house taking pictures of his home and flags, as well as drawing on the street in front of his house.
After the police arrived, Steadman, with a holstered gun on his hip, confronted Fabian and then got into a “heated discussion” with Worrell, who was sitting in his patrol vehicle with the driver’s door open, Brusic said. Steadman, Brusic said, asked Worrell if he were going to arrest the artists, and Worrell said no.
At that point, Steadman told Worrell to “F—off” and, as he walked away, slammed the vehicle’s door as Worrell tried to get out, Brusic said.
Worrell said he experienced pain in his left forearm from the door hitting it, Brusic wrote.
Steadman, in videos, walks off and yells obscenities at other people.
Zillah police placed Steadman on administrative leave pending its own investigation. Chief Tim Quantrell said that administrative investigation is expected to be completed in the next couple days.
The incident occurred amid controversy over the city erasing chalk art from streets and sidewalk that support the Black Lives Matter movement or is critical of City Administrator Don Wayman and city policies.
Wayman has repeatedly called the Black Lives Matter movement a “neo-Marxist organization, and the city’s attorney has warned that chalk artists could face prosecution for malicious mischief and graffiti ordinance violations.
Brusic said his decision to not pursue criminal charges in the matter was not influenced by the political controversy in Selah.
“The whole issue comes down to evaluating the evidence and trial sufficiency,” Brusic said. “When I evaluated the evidence, it was not political to me at all, but what is being done beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Brusic said he also expedited his review of the case to allow Quantrell to conclude his administrative review and decide whether to bring Steadman back on to the force.
It is not the first time Brusic has said he would not pursue criminal charges against Steadman. In 2015, Brusic found that Steadman, as a sheriff’s deputy, was justified in shooting a man following a November 2014 high-speed chase. Steadman shot Anthony La Violette when he said Violette tried to run him over near U.S. Highway 12 and Ackley Road.