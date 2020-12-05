Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is looking into the recent shooting of a fleeing burglary suspect.
The 24-year-old male suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head after allegedly burglarizing a warehouse early Tuesday morning in the 12000 block of Occidental Road in West Valley.
The suspect told Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies that property owners shot at him as he drove around them, with one round striking him in the back of his head and others striking the window and tires, according to a probable cause affidavit by deputies.
“It’s a strange set of facts and I’m going to look into it,” Brusic said Friday.
Brusic wouldn’t speculate as to whether the property owners faced possible charges.
“All I can say is the investigation is ongoing,” he said. “Obviously the use of a firearm by the alleged victim in these circumstances is always a serious matter.”
The suspect told deputies he didn’t intend to seek charges against those who shot at him, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said Friday.
The suspect is accused of taking two trucks, two welders and a plasma cutter from the warehouse, the affidavit said.
Property owners reported to deputies that they had found the stolen trucks, one on Ahtanum Road near North Fork and the other on Ahtanum Road near Slavin Road. Deputies found that vehicle with its windows and a tire shot out and blood inside, the affidavit said.
The property owners discovered the trucks as they pursued the suspect, the affidavit said.
Deputies arrested the suspect later that evening on unrelated warrants at a residence in the 1500 block of Aspen Springs Lane. Items taken from the warehouse were found at the residence, the affidavit said.
Brusic said use of deadly force is only justified when there’s an imminent threat to someone’s life.
“To use potentially deadly force to keep someone from stealing property or obtain property back is always a serious matter,” Brusic said.
Schilperoort said only reasonable force can be used to protect property. Reasonable force includes tactics such as holding a suspect to the ground while calling 911 or wielding a bat to warn them off, he said.
“Human life is more important than the property,” Schilperoort said. “Reasonable force can be used to protect property — deadly force can be used to protect people. Defending yourself is your right, but it comes with rules, rights and obligations.”
The suspect is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of burglary and motor vehicle theft charges. Bail has been set at $45,000.