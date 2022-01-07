Prosecutors are asking for more information on a shooting outside an east side Yakima Walmart before taking a suspect to court.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he told Yakima police detectives to complete their investigation into the Thursday afternoon shooting before he proceeds with any legal action.
A suspect who was detained Thursday has been released, Brusic and Yakima police say.
“At first blush, it looks like self-defense may be an issue,” Brusic said in a Friday interview. “I would imagine by the first of next week we will have more information.”
Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 4:30 p.m. for a man who was shot. Officers found the 31-year-old Toppenish man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
An ambulance crew that happened to be at the store at the time began treating the man and took him to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Seely said. He was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he is listed in critical condition, Seely said.
Seely said the suspected shooter called 911 and spoke with police. YPD, he said, is continuing its investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.