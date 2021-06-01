Attorneys grappled Tuesday over what evidence should be admitted into the trial of Felipe Luis Jr., who is accused of taking part in the 2018 beating death of another Yakima County jail inmate, Jacob Ozuna.
Luis, 21, is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder. Attorneys gave opening statements Friday.
Luis is one of three people accused in Ozuna's death, along with Julian Luis Gonzalez, 23, and Deryk Alexander Donato, 27.
Prosecutors argue the three beat Ozuna to death Dec. 9, 2018, because he killed a fellow Norteño in violation of the gang’s rules.
Ozuna, 36, was awaiting trial in the death of Dario Alvarado, who died in May 2018 outside a Toppenish area home.
Deputy Prosecutor Sam Chen questioned corrections officers, deputies and an evidence technician Tuesday to establish grounds for admitting evidence that consists of sealed boxes and bags and several photos.
Defense attorney Rick Smith probed just how evidence was processed, who collected it and how long before it was sealed after it had been gathered. He was successful at keeping some evidence from being admitted, for now.
Sgt. Chris Gray with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed photos he took of Ozuna’s legs, hands and knees the night of his death.
Gray also told the jury how evidence is processed and sealed to assure chain of custody to preserve its integrity.
And that’s where Smith probed.
He asked Gray about bags he sealed, particularly one labeled as containing Luis’ belongings. Gray said he received the bags from Yakima County jail Chief Scott Himes.
“You received a bag that was marked as Felipe Luis and you sealed that bag?” Smith asked. “And you don’t know if anything in there was cross-contaminated or tampered with?”
Gray confirmed the he merely sealed the bag after obtaining it and secured them into evidence.
“Yeah, I can’t say what happened before I received the bag,” Gray said.
Smith also questioned Detective Brian McIlrath, who confirmed he had collected items in two bags. Those bags were admitted as evidence.
Smith’s objection to three other bags of evidence was granted because the chain of possession could not be proved, Judge Kevin Naught ruled, noting there is no indication of what’s actually in the bags.
“I can’t even decide whether they are relevant,” he said. “If it’s a matter of tube socks — how is that relevant or not? So at this time I am not going to admit them into evidence, for now.”
Naught said they still could be admitted later in the trial if Chen can establish grounds for doing so.
However, other evidence — including photos and several boxes containing blood swabs taken from the suspects — was admitted despite Smith’s objections.
Gonzalez, of Toppenish, entered an Alford plea to first-degree murder, which allows him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Donato, who is from White Swan, is undergoing a mental competency review. He said he heard voices telling him what to do and not to trust his attorney.