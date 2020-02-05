An masked gunman robbed a Toppenish store Tuesday night, police said.
The robbery was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Valley View Market at 618 E. Toppenish Ave., according to a news release from the Toppenish Police Department.
A male wearing all black and with a bandanna or scarf over his face threatened the clerk with a pistol and demanded cash from the register before fleeing north on North G Street, police said.
The robber is described as white or light-skinned, between 5'7"-5'9" and around 160 lbs.
Investigators ask anyone with information call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355.