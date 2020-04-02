YAKIMA, Wash. — A 19-year-old Yakima man is accused of running over a woman with a SUV and causing serious injuries.
Yakima police responded to a 911 call about a woman screaming for help in the 1400 block of South 17th Street shortly before 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a woman on the side of the road in severe pain, according to a probable cause affidavit. She told officers that a man in a red Ford Explorer had run her over, the affidavit said.
The woman said she was walking home from a convenience store when the driver had pulled up and asked her she was “interested in making money,” which she said she interpreted as a request for sex, the affidavit said. When she said no, she said the driver then clipped her with the SUV before hitting and running over her as she tried to get away, the affidavit said.
She taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital with nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a shattered thigh bone, the affidavit said. No information was available on her condition.
Officers obtained surveillance video showing the woman being hit. Police spotted a Ford Explorer matching the description of the vehicle on East Nob Hill Boulevard near South Fair Avenue around 4:05 a.m., the affidavit said. After stopping the SUV, officers found what appeared to be human hair on the front undercarriage.
The driver was booked into the Yakima County jail Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set the man's bail at $75,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Thursday.