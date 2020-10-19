Two men are facing possible first-degree assault charges in a Sunnyside drive-by shooting that threatened innocent bystanders in nearby homes and an elementary school.
The two men made preliminary appearances Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
On Wednesday about 10:40 a.m., the two men were stopped at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue when they engaged in a shootout with a SUV, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police quickly responded and were able to locate one of the vehicles and two guns used in the shooting, the affidavit said.
Stray bullets pierced walls of a nearby elementary school and three homes, the affidavit said. No one was injured.
Bullets entered the bedrooms of two homes where students were in online classes. One bullet entered a bedroom two inches above a student’s head, the affidavit said.
There were about 60 employees at the nearby school, and a bullet had traveled through a window close to where an employee was sitting, the affidavit said.
The two men told police they were stopped at a light at the intersection when the SUV crossed their path and words were exchanged, the affidavit said.
One of the men told police he exited his car to ask those in the SUV what they were saying when they began to shoot. The man told police he and his passenger returned fire, emptying their clips before reloading.
The man told police he and his passenger continued to return fire as the men in the SUV kept firing shots as they passed through the intersection, the affidavit said.
Investigators said evidence at the scene shows the shooting didn’t begin in the middle of the intersection where the two men claimed it had, and that they pursued and continued to shoot at the SUV without regard of their surroundings when the threat to them no longer existed, the affidavit said.