Grandview police say a 47-year-old Granger man led an officer on a high-speed chase Saturday on the outskirts of Grandview.
A Grandview police officer spotted the man’s vehicle around around 7:46 p.m. on Wyant Way and West Fifth Street with a severely cracked windshield. When the officer made a U-turn to stop the vehicle, it sped off and went on to Puterbaugh Road, where it passed one car at more than 90 mph, an affidavit said.
The officer broke off the pursuit for safety reasons, noting that he was driving 100 mph and was not gaining on the man’s vehicle, the affidavit said. The officer put out an advisory asking police in the Valley to look out for the vehicle.
Shortly afterward, Granger police stopped the man and brought him to the Sunnyside jail.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail Monday on suspicion of eluding police, and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him released on pretrial supervision. Bartheld warned the man that he would be back in jail if he got a speeding ticket.