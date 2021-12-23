A 14-year-old male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Thursday morning near Yakima Valley College, Yakima police said.
Yakima police responded to the intersection of St. Helens Street and 13th Avenue at 11:22 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about gunshots, Capt. Shawn Boyle said.
The 14-year-old victim and one other person were on foot when they were chased and shot at by someone in a vehicle, Boyle said. The victim was shot in the lower extremities and his injuries were not life-threatening, Boyle said.
Boyle said at least 10 shots were fired, based on evidence found at the crime scene.
The vehicle was dark-colored, and there were two males in the vehicle, Boyle said. The vehicle was likely a small SUV or a hatchback, Boyle said.
The shooting is believed to be gang-related, Boyle said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
