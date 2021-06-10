Yakima police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized on Cornell Avenue on Thursday night.
Police were called at 6:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired and a woman screaming, and found a black Impala that that been shot at in the 1100 block of Cornell near West Prasch Avenue.
A 30-year-old Yakima man was found with a gunshot wound to his throat, according to YPD Capt. Jay Seely. Responders attempted first aid, but the man died at the scene. The victim's 26-year-old wife also had been shot and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where she was undergoing surgery, Seely said. Additional details on the woman weren’t immediately available.
Police are searching for a white sedan, and seeking video from the neighborhood. Seely said the motive wasn’t clear as of Thursday evening.
Police found about 11 shell casings in the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue, he said.
The death is the 14th homicide in Yakima County this year, and the sixth in the city.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.