Yakima police are looking for a Sunnyside man who is accused of shooting a Yakima man in a carjacking and a vehicle theft spree that went through at least two states.
Police were called to Berglund Lake shortly before 5:35 p.m. for a man who had been shot, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said. Officers found a 24-year-old Yakima man who was shot three times, Seely said.
The man had been fishing with his daughter and friend, who were not hurt, Seely said. The man was treated and released from a local hospital, Seely said.
Seely said the shooter demanded the keys to the man’s truck, and drove away in it. Witnesses said the suspect arrived in another car that was left at the lake. Police found the car had been stolen out of Sunnyside and had a large amount of blood on the back seat, Seely said.
The car’s owner told police that his daughter was also missing and gave a description of her boyfriend that matched the description of the shooter, including an owl tattoo on the front of his neck and the letters LR tattooed by his left ear, Seely said.
He is a Norteño gang associate, Seely said.
After taking the vehicle from Berglund Lake, the shooter tried to carjack another vehicle in Wapato, Seely said. The vehicle from Berglund Lake was found in Goldendale, where another vehicle was stolen, Seely said.
The shooter switched vehicles in Portland, carjacking another vehicle, Seely said.
YPD’s Major Crimes and Gang units are working the case, Seely said, as well as reaching out to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
Police are seeking an arrest warrant on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery in the Berglund Lake carjacking, Seely said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.