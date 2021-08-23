Police say they are investigating the Sunday afternoon shooting death of an innocent bystander at the Valley Mall.
Police responded to a call about 4:30 p.m. and found a man shot outside the southwest entrance, according to a Union Gap Police Department news release.
Lifesaving efforts weren’t successful, and the man died at the scene, the release said.
Police believe the shooting was in response to an earlier clash between two groups of rival gang members. The victim was not involved in gang nor part of the altercation, the release said.
There were numerous bystanders in the area when the shooting occurred, the release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call detectives at 509-248-0430.