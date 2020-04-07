Suspects knocked two police vehicles out of commission through vandalism Monday in separate incidents in Yakima and Toppenish.
Around 5:30 p.m., police went to the Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N. First St., on a report of a fight at the back of the building. When officers arrived at the scene, they found no fight, according to a probable cause affidavit, but a man walked up to one of the police vehicles and lobbed a brick-sized rock into the windshield.
After throwing the rock, which created a 2-by-2-foot web of cracks in the windshield, the man ran from officers, the affidavit said. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody, the affidavit said. Officers said the suspect had a bet that he could throw a rock at a police car, the affidavit said, and lured police to the scene with a false claim of a fight.
Police booked the 28-year-old Selah man into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief, false reporting and obstructing police.
The police car will remain out of service until the windshield is replaced, the affidavit said.
At the same time, Toppenish police went to a home in the 10 block of South C Street for a domestic violence report. A woman told police that her 27-year-old son damaged the living room floor with a hammer, a probable cause affidavit said, and threatened to kill her.
Arriving officers did not find the man in the house, but spotted him in the alley, and arrested him after a foot chase, the affidavit said. As officers arrested the man, he claimed he had COVID-19 and tried to spit on officers and vomited, the affidavit said.
Officers placed a spit mask on the man and, after medics determined his vital signs were normal, placed him in a police car, the affidavit said. On the way to the jail, the man lifted the spit mask and spat at the officers through a gap in the center divider of the car, the affidavit said.
He also kicked both rear doors, causing them to bend outward and rendering the car unusable until they are replaced, the affidavit said.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of felony harassment, second- and third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree assault for spitting at the officers and resisting arrest.
Both men were expected to make preliminary appearances in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.