210223-yh-web-ypd-1.jpg

The Yakima Police Department’s SWAT team responds to a “critical incident” on Monday, March 22, 2021, on Tieton Drive in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima police closed a section of Tieton Drive on Monday to locate and arrest a first-degree assault suspect.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another person in an incident that occurred a few days ago, said Randy Beehler, city spokesman.

Police and a SWAT team responded to the residence in the 8400 block of Tieton Drive about 10:40 a.m., and had everyone inside evacuate the home, he said.

The suspect refused to come out, and police eventually entered after obtaining a search warrant, Beehler said. He was then arrested without incident, Beehler said.

Tieton Drive was closed between South 80th and South 88th avenues for about a half-hour around 1 p.m.

