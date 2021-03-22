Yakima police closed a section of Tieton Drive on Monday to locate and arrest a first-degree assault suspect.
The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at another person in an incident that occurred a few days ago, said Randy Beehler, city spokesman.
Police and a SWAT team responded to the residence in the 8400 block of Tieton Drive about 10:40 a.m., and had everyone inside evacuate the home, he said.
The suspect refused to come out, and police eventually entered after obtaining a search warrant, Beehler said. He was then arrested without incident, Beehler said.
Tieton Drive was closed between South 80th and South 88th avenues for about a half-hour around 1 p.m.