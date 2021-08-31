Police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Yakima woman found Monday with suspicious marks on her body.
Police responded to a call in the 200 block of South Naches Avenue and found Yolanda Tapia Cervera dead in a bedroom, according to a Yakima Police news release.
“The death of an otherwise healthy female is suspicious. Evidence gathered at the scene leads police to believe her death may have been caused by another person,” Cpt. Jay Seely said in the release.
Detectives from the Yakima Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and Special Assault Unit have taken over the investigation, the release said. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled Wednesday or Thursday in King County.
“We are still in the process of locating and interviewing everyone that was with this woman just prior to her death,” Seely said.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at 509-575-6200 or 911. Tips also can be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980, or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org. Tips also can be provided through the free downloadable “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.