Two men charged in a drive-by shooting that left two teenage gang members wounded last week could be back in Yakima by next week.
Isidro Acevedo, 26, and Efren Araiza Acevedo, 33, were expected to be in court in San Diego on Tuesday for a hearing to determine if they were waiving extradition back to Washington state, Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said.
The men, suspects in the Sept. 14 shooting on North Sixth Street and East Lincoln Boulevard, were arrested Sunday as they attempted to re-enter the United States from Mexico, Seely said.
They have been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful firearms possession and drive-by shooting. Seely said he will recommend attempted murder charges.
Seely said the men could be returned as soon as the end of the week, depending on court proceedings.
Yakima police said people in a passing car fired on Efren Acevedo’s home in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue shortly before noon Sept. 14.
The Acevedos then pursued the car in their own car, and firing multiple shots at it on North Sixth Street, where two of the five occupants were wounded, police said. The pair were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shootings are deemed gang-related as the Acevedos and the teens who were shot have gang ties, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
