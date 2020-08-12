YAKIMA, Wash. — A 24-year-old Yakima man is accused of shooting at a car passing his house in July.
A man told Yakima police he was driving near the Domino’s Pizza on Union Street around 3:30 p.m. July 18 when he saw the suspect standing outside his East Chestnut Avenue house point a handgun at him and fire, according to a police affidavit.
Police examined the man’s car and found bullet holes in the back of the car and the windshield, as well as a bullet’s copper jacket in the windshield and a bullet slug in the rear passenger door, the affidavit said. The man also had glass fragments on his arm, the affidavit said.
The man’s brother told police that the suspect may have believed he was driving the car, as he has had issues with the suspect in the past. Officers found seven 9 mm shell casings in the suspect’s front yard and two casings just outside the yard.
Police booked the suspect, who was described in the affidavit as a documented gang member with prior felony convictions, into the Yakima County jail Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, aiming or firing a firearm, and first-degree unlawful firearms possession.
His prior convictions include unlawful firearms possession, harassment and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught agreed to set bail at $100,000 during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
“Based on what I know, I have grave concerns for public safety,” Naught said.
During the hearing, the suspect said that there was a video on his phone that showed he was swimming in the Naches River with his family at the time of the shooting. He said the phone was with the mother of his 3-year-old daughter.
“I am literally sitting in here for something I didn’t do,” the suspect said.
Naught said that issue could be brought up later during a bail hearing.