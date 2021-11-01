Police arrested two men wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 29-year-old Yakima man last month.
Zachery P. Flores suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, shoulder and head in the Oct. 13 shooting at Third Avenue and West A Street, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
Flores is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a Yakima police news release.
On Saturday, police arrested a 20-year-old and 19-year-old on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the incident. The 19-year also faces a possible charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, the release said.
They were arrested without incident in the 1000 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard after being spotted by a detective with the department’s gang unit, the release said.
Police are still searching for another suspect in the shooting, the release said.
Flores told police he was in his 2018 Dodge Charger when he realized he was being shot at by people in a Chrysler 300, the affidavit said.
Flores said he had no gang ties and did not know why he was being shot at, the affidavit said.
Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, suspects and recover a gun after piecing together video surveillance obtained in the area and talking to witnesses, the affidavit said.
Police urge anyone with information about the case to call the department at 509-575-6200 or 911.
Tips also can be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980, or online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or through the free downloadable P3 Tips app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm.
Editor's note: The Yakima Herald-Republic does not publish suspects' names until after charges are filed.
