Police have arrested a suspect in last month's nonfatal shooting at the Quality Inn in Union Gap.
Adrian S. Samalia, 30, was arrested in the 6900 block of Easy Street early Saturday after a nearly nine-hour standoff, according to a Union Gap Police Department news release.
Samalia barricaded himself inside the residence. A multi-agency SWAT Team was brought in and Samalia eventually was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
He’s accused of first-degree assault in the Nov. 17 shooting that left another man injured outside the hotel at 12 E. Valley Mall Blvd. Police said the shooting was drug related. A warrant was issued last month.
The man was shot in his upper torso and hip, police said.