A 35-year-old Sunnyside man accused of swinging a machete at a woman and later confronting police faces possible assault charges.
The man made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he was told he could be charged with second- and third-degree assault and vehicle prowling.
About 7:10 a.m. Sunday, a woman in the 300 block of Columbia Avenue reported seeing a man attempting to open her work truck’s tool box and get into another vehicle belonging to her, according to a Sunnyside police probable cause affidavit.
The man was carrying a weed eater and had a large machete-looking knife in his waistband, the woman said in the affidavit.
The man pulled the knife when the woman confronted him, saying “Your teeth will look good on my sword” before swinging it at her, the affidavit said.
The woman said she feared for her life and ran inside to call 911.
Police spotted the man near the intersection of Bridge Street and Sunnyside Avenue, where he reportedly became confrontational.
Police had had contact with the man in the past, the affidavit said.
The man told one officer he remembered being arrested by him and that police were not going to take his knife.
Two more police arrived as the man walked toward one officer with the knife in his hand. saying police were not going to take it, the affidavit said.
An officer subdued the man with a Taser and arrested him, police said.