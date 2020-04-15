A Yakima man was injured when Yakima police say a drunken driver who was eluding police crashed through his home and hit him Tuesday night.
An officer sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of South 36th Avenue heard tires squealing around 9:30 p.m., and saw a Nissan Murano traveling at least 40 mph on the street, which has a 25-mph speed limit, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The officer followed the Murano north on South 36th Avenue, and then west on Tieton Drive, the affidavit said. When the officer turned on his overhead lights, the Murano pulled into a parking lot at 4007 Tieton Drive and parked for a moment before pulling out again, the affidavit said.
Back on Tieton Drive, the suspect was driving at 50 mph when he tried to turn left on to South 44th Avenue but instead hit a house at 602 S. 44th Ave., going part way into the house, the affidavit said.
A 55-year-old man was sitting in a recliner in the house’s living room when the car came through the wall and hit him from behind, causing him to lose consciousness briefly, the affidavit said. He was taken to a local hospital with a possible concussion, the affidavit said.
After the crash, the suspect ran from the scene and officers lost sight of him when he ran into a back yard, the affidavit said. He was arrested a couple minutes later when an officer tackled him near Eisenhower High School, the affidavit said.
Officers found several empty alcohol containers in the car, along with the suspect’s wallet and identification, the affidavit said. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had a heavy odor of alcohol on this breath, the affidavit said, but he refused to provide a breath sample.
Police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample, the affidavit said.
Police said he was required to have an ignition interlock on his car, and court records show he was convicted of drunken driving three times in 2015 in Yakima Municipal Court and spent six months in jail after taking drugs from the West Valley Walmart pharmacy at gunpoint in 2016, as well as breaking into a clinic and stealing drugs.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, DUI, hit and run causing injury, driving with a revoked license, driving without an ignition interlock, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
While police were investigating the crash, another car pulled up to the area, and officers arrested that driver on suspicion of drunken driving, city spokesman Randy Beehler said.