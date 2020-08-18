Yakima police arrested a 37-year-old man accused of stealing a car from a woman Tuesday morning.
About 7:45 a.m., the woman, 69, had pulled into a parking lot near Fourth Avenue and Tieton Drive and saw a man acting suspiciously near a co-worker's car and called police, according to a Yakima police news release.
The man then walked to the woman's 2007 Kia Sportage, forced her out and took it, the release said.
Police spotted the man less than an hour later in the 3900 block of Lincoln Avenue, the release said.
Police found him hiding in a home that was under construction and arrested him without incident, the release said.
Police recommend he be charged with second-degree robbery and trespass, the release said.