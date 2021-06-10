A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a fight with another female high school student, the Toppenish Police Department said in a news release.
The girl was thrown to a cement sidewalk in Toppenish on Wednesday, where school nursing staff spotted her, police said. Her family took her to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and she was taken to Harborview Medical Center as her condition deteriorated, police said.
Toppenish Police say they've interviewed the other 17-year-old student and other witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Toppenish Police at 509-865-4355.