A 55-year-old Yakima man is accused of injuring two pedestrians, one of them seriously, in a drunken driving crash Friday evening on North Sixth Avenue in Yakima.
Police arrested the man after two pedestrians were injured by a white Ford Expedition at the intersection of North Sixth Avenue and Gordon Road around 6 p.m. Friday, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
Police found a 28-year-old woman unconscious when they arrived on scene. She suffered life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed, and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after she was hit by the SUV, the affidavit said. A 47-year-old man was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
The driver sped away, turning onto North Sixth Avenue, was arrested by police after a brief chase, the affidavit said.
He was booked into Yakima County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit-and-run injury, driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device. Police said he had three prior DUI convictions.