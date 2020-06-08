The Rev. Phil Vargas has accepted an invitation to become one of two Yakima civilian representatives on a county unit that investigates officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
A member of the Yakima NAACP chapter said he is still weighing whether to take on the job after the chapter president asked if he would represent the organization on the unit.
“I am a straight shooter,” said Jim Parks, the NAACP’s legal redress chairman. “I don’t want to get on some kind of committee that won’t go someplace.”
Police Chief Matt Murray said state administrative code requires units such as the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit to have civilian representatives from each city.
The unit was organized more than two years ago to conduct independent investigations of officer-involved shootings or in-custody deaths. In the past, police departments would either investigate their own officers’ actions, such as Yakima, or ask the Washington State Patrol or another outside agency to conduct the investigation.
The Special Investigations Unit has a pool of about two dozen investigators it can pull from member agencies to conduct investigations. Those member agencies are the Washington State Patrol, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Union Gap, Selah, Yakima, Moxee, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Grandview and Zillah.
The purpose is to remove any appearance of bias by not having officers investigate someone from their own department in an incident.
A section of the state’s administrative code requiring civilians from each city covered by the team to participate with the unit was added as part of legislation establishing standards for officers’ use of lethal force.
In the event of a shooting or an in-custody death, the civilian representatives from the city where the incident happened reviews the detectives chosen to investigate to ensure they do not have any conflicts of interest. They review news releases and attend briefings but have no say in the conduct of the investigation, according to state code.
The code gives the teams until January 2021 to have the civilians on board, said Toppenish police Capt. Dave Johnson, who commands the unit.
Johnson said that while the civilians will not participate fully in investigations, they provide an additional level of transparency and integrity to the process.
Vargas said he is still learning the duties of the position, but believes civilian membership will help foster understanding and trust between the police and the public, particularly the Hispanic community.
“The police have been fair in minor interactions with the community, but there’s a level of distrust with the police,” said Vargas, a pastor at Abundant Life Church Asamblea de Dios in Yakima. “There is a fear, and how are we going to broach that?”
Likewise, Parks said Murray has some “good soldiers” in his department but also notes that there are some bad officers he describes as “flakes” who need to be called out.
But Parks said he wants to make sure that if he does serve, he won’t be just a rubber stamp.
“We have to have the community involved,” he said.
Yakima attorney Bill Pickett, who has represented people in wrongful-death and excessive-force lawsuits against police, earlier said the only way to have true accountability is a civilian review board, and that adding civilians in a noninvestigative role does not create a truly independent process.