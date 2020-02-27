A 58-year-old Parker woman has been charged with helping to hide a young girl from child protection officials.
Viola DeAnda was charged Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree rendering criminal assistance. She is accused of handing 3-year-old Faith Hegge over to her mother, Melissa, and not telling authorities where Hegge and her daughter were hiding.
DeAnda had been caring for Faith since around Jan. 31, when a court order was issued to take the child into state protective custody, according to court documents. Hegge has a history of drug abuse and felony convictions, including manslaughter, court documents said.
Court records also indicate that Hegge had lost custody of three other children.
Deputies and workers with the state Child Protective Services attempted to get the child, but DeAnda left a message saying she had turned the child over to Hegge and would not assist in finding her, according to court documents.
She has prior convictions for forgery and drug possession in the 1980s.
DeAnda was arrested Monday, the same day Hegge and her daughter were found in a Prasch Avenue home, officials said. DeAnda was released from the Yakima County jail Tuesday after posting $20,000 bail, while Hegge remains in custody in lieu of $500 bail.
Faith was unharmed and is in CPS custody.