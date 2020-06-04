YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakima men are being held in connection with a Terrace Heights robbery that left one man fatally wounded and a woman injured in May.
The pair, ages 19 and 20, were booked into the Yakima County jail. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $1 million each, and ordered the men held on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said the pair went to a home in the 600 block of North 39th Street May 6 to steal money and drugs from the victim, 30-year-old Ronald Leroy Carl Born, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Detectives found $10,000 and two pounds of marijuana in Born’s room, the affidavit said.
Born was shot in the stomach during the incident, and his mother was struck on the head and arms with a butt of a long gun, according to the affidavit. Born was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and later to Harborview Medical Center, where he died May 17.
Detectives are still waiting for autopsy results from the King County Medical Examiner, the affidavit said.
Born identified one of his assailants by name before he died, the affidavit said, while detectives received tips from several people identifying both suspects after surveillance photos from the house were published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Police found the weapons buried in the woods near Cowiche Mill Road, the affidavit said.
This story was updated to correct the victim's age.