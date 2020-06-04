An Outlook man is being held in an Oregon jail after state troopers allegedly found more than 16 pounds of heroin in a car he was driving.
Victor Aguilar, 33, was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 5 just north of Medford, Ore., when he was pulled over around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Oregon State Patrol.
After stopping him on grounds of an illegal lane change, an OSP trooper said he noticed signs of criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle, according to the release. That search allegedly turned up 16.3 pounds of suspected heroin inside the Sentra’s gas tank.
Aguilar is being held at the Jackson County Jail.